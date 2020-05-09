coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Island high school honors graduates with drive-by celebration

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- There was a celebration on the streets on Long Island for recent graduates of Valley Stream Central High School.

The parade honored graduating high school students with social distancing rules in mind.

Parents and teachers gathered outside the school and graduates drove by, making the most of a tough situation.

