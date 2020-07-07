Long Island officials push for more breast cancer screenings; introduce new mammovans

EAST MEADOW, Nassau County (WABC) -- A new campaign launched Tuesday on Long Island, encouraging women to get mammograms.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced the new initiative in an effort to renew a push for more cancer and breast cancer screenings on Long Island.The initiative includes a mobile mammogram van, or "mammovan," designed to detect breast cancer early.Nassau University Medical Center has the latest 3D imaging technology to detect breast cancer and is now available to residents outside of a formal hospital setting.This comes as breast cancer screenings have been way down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.----------