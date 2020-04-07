Coronavirus News: Lin-Manuel Miranda makes special appearance, thanks medical workers at NYC hospital

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda found a safe way to make a special appearance at a New York City hospital on Monday.Miranda recorded a video message thanking the nearly 50,000 employees at New York Presbyterian Hospital for their hard work in taking care of COVID-19 patients and protecting New Yorkers."I know you all have families, I know you are putting yourselves on the line and you never asked for this -- but you are heroes and your are doing incredible work," Miranda said. "I'm grateful for your service, New York City is grateful for your service."Miranda urged the hospital's employees to keep letting residents know what they can do to help.