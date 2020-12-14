coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ anticipates state's 1st COVID vaccinations

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey awaits their first vaccinations for COVID-19.

The state will administer the first COVID vaccines on Tuesday morning, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Sunday.

The first resident will be vaccinated at University Hospital in Newark.

Murphy made the announcement via Twitter.


On ABC's "This Week," Murphy said the "majority" of his state's first batch of COVID-19 vaccines will be administered to health care workers and the rest will be available to "longterm care residents and staff."

The governor said he believes that by April or May, everyone in the state will have access to one of the vaccines. He's urging people not to relax efforts to stem the spread of the virus, especially limiting holiday celebrations to immediate family.

He says despite "good news" on a COVID-19 vaccine, "the next number of weeks are going to be hell, I fear, so we're begging with people to please, please, please don't let your guard down even when you're in private settings."


New Jersey, like the rest of the country, has seen a resurgence of the virus, with daily caseloads climbing above their highest points in the spring. The rolling weekly average has also ticked up steadily.

In New York, the first shipments of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine could arrive Monday.

The state is expecting 170,000 doses next week and 346,000 doses of Moderna's drug - if and when that is approved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

