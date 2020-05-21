coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Beach boardwalk reopens for the first time in 2 months

By
LONG BEACH, Nassau County (WABC) -- Long Beach boardwalk reopened to pedestrians and bicycle riders on Thursday morning for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began 2 months ago.

Social distancing measures do apply, and every other bench on the boardwalk is blocked off to ensure that happens.

When beaches reopen this Memorial Day weekend only Long Beach residents will be allowed to use the beach, but no one else.

Starting Saturday, unless you are one of the 30-thousands residents who live in Long Beach, you can't get on the beach.
Officials say it will help them maintain state requirement of not allowing the beach to get more than half full.

Long Beach had been an option for New York City residents after Mayor Bill de Blasio said city beaches will not open for now, saying it's not safe for city residents to take public transit to the beaches.

The decision comes on heels of Nassau County's executive decision to also restrict Nickerson beach to county residents only.

That leaves state beaches - Robert Moses and Jones Beach - as options, but they will close their gates once they reach 50 percent capacity.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countylong beachreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandbeacheslong island newslong beachhealth carenyc newsmemorial day
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
High school students sue to avoid AP test retakes after glitches
Retired NYPD officer gets standing ovation after beating COVID-19
First-ever Bethpage Virtual Air Show takes place this weekend
Long Island puts beach restrictions in place ahead of Memorial Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio gives COVID-19 update
NJ shuts down defiant gym in Bellmawr
Are beaches open? Here's what to know in NY, NJ and CT
AccuWeather: Calmer sunshine
97-year-old woman pens poem thanking NYC food workers
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Show More
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
NY Archdiocese maps plan for reopening
Garden State Plaza reopens for curbside pick-up
Boy Scout honors veterans by playing taps nightly
Six Flags Safari will return with drive-through experience
More TOP STORIES News