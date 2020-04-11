coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Island nurse dies after contracting COVID-19

EAST PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- A nurse at Long Island Community Hospital who died this week after contracting COVID-19.

Ali Dennis Guillermo loved his job at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.

Guillermo worked overnights as a nurse on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. His family said he wasn't scared, and he viewed it as part of his job.

About two weeks ago, Guillermo went from treating the sick to needing treatment himself. He developed a high fever, persistent cough, and soon needed to be intubated.

Only 44 years old, Guillermo died on Tuesday. He brought his family to Patchogue from the Philippines, stressing the importance of education and family.

