Coronavirus News: Long Island nurse dies after contracting COVID-19

Ali Dennis Guillermo loved his job at Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue.
Guillermo worked overnights as a nurse on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. His family said he wasn't scared, and he viewed it as part of his job.
About two weeks ago, Guillermo went from treating the sick to needing treatment himself. He developed a high fever, persistent cough, and soon needed to be intubated.
Only 44 years old, Guillermo died on Tuesday. He brought his family to Patchogue from the Philippines, stressing the importance of education and family.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus