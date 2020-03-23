Coronavirus

Lowe's giving $25 million to hospitals, communities during coronavirus pandemic

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- A North Carolina-based company is donating millions to help communities affected by the novel coronavirus.

RELATED | Bride forced to postpone wedding due to COVID-19 gives flowers away to random strangers

Lowe's Home Improvement is committing $25 million to help hospitals and non-profits. Lowe's website details what some of the money will go towards:

  • $10 million in essential medical gear, such as respirators, will be given to hospitals and medical centers.
  • $4.5 million will be given to Lowe's stores in the U.S. and Canada, who will then donate to their communities for short-term and long-term needs.
  • $1.5 million will support the COVID-19 Response Fund in the greater Charlotte region.
  • $500,000 will go to the American Red Cross.


RELATED | Anheuser-Busch, Tito's Vodka making hand sanitizer at distilleries to help fight coronavirus pandemic

Lowe's is based out of Mooresville, North Carolina.

RELATED | Toilet paper website helps you determine how many rolls you really need
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnccoronavirusdonationsvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Gov. Murphy vows action to enforce NJ stay-at-home order
New testing centers opening in New Jersey
Cash tolls suspended on GWB, Lincoln and Holland Tunnels
Congressional rescue talks churn as COVID-19 crisis expands
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York City deaths hit 99, cases soar as city becomes epicenter of crisis
New York is on PAUSE as cases pass 15,000
Gov. Murphy vows action to enforce NJ stay-at-home order
AccuWeather: Cold rain for most, snow for some
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Congressional rescue talks churn as COVID-19 crisis expands
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
Show More
Anheuser-Busch making hand sanitizer during COVID-19 pandemic
Broadway actress pregnant 2 years after crash killed daughter
Remote learning begins, meal sites open in NYC
What is considered an 'essential service' in New York state?
New testing centers opening in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News