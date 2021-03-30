coronavirus new york

Coronavirus NY: Major vaccine expansion rolls out today across New York State

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Vaccine eligibility and availability are expanding in a huge way across New York - for all residents over 30 years of age, and also for New York City seniors over 75.

Starting today, anyone 30 or older in New York can get a coronavirus vaccine. Those residents will require an appointment.

And in New York City, Citi Field is one of three locations - the others are Brooklyn Army Terminal and Bathgate Postal Station - where residents 75 years old and older can walk up without an appointment and get inoculated.

Nearly 25,000 New York City public school students have opted back into in-person since the period opened two days ago.



They can even bring an escort who can also get a shot.

NYC officials say this removes a major barrier for the older population, who were having trouble scheduling an appointment online.

"We want to make sure even as more and more people get qualified, that the folks who are still in the greatest danger still get priority," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "So we're testing to see if a walk-up site where they're the only ones who can walk up might make it easier for some people, might incentivize some older seniors to come over and get vaccinated."

This pilot program kicks off along with that other change coming across New York State: vaccine eligibility now expanding to everyone 30 and older.

Jim Dolan has more on the latest expansion of COVID eligibility in New York.



This major expansion comes one week before eligibility in the state expands to include anyone 16 and older.

All this vaccine progress comes as COVID cases are on the rise in our area.



The head of the CDC says rising numbers nationwide have given her a sense of quote "impending doom."

She is urging everyone to continue to follow health guidelines until the surge is under control.

"I'm going to lose the script, and I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom," said Rochelle Walensky. "I'm asking you to just hold on a little longer to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love was still be here when this pandemic ends."

A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection.



