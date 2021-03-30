Coronavirus NY: Major vaccine expansion rolls out today across New York State

Starting today, anyone 30 or older in New York can get a coronavirus vaccine. Those residents will require an appointment.
And in New York City, Citi Field is one of three locations - the others are Brooklyn Army Terminal and Bathgate Postal Station - where residents 75 years old and older can walk up without an appointment and get inoculated.
They can even bring an escort who can also get a shot.
NYC officials say this removes a major barrier for the older population, who were having trouble scheduling an appointment online.
"We want to make sure even as more and more people get qualified, that the folks who are still in the greatest danger still get priority," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "So we're testing to see if a walk-up site where they're the only ones who can walk up might make it easier for some people, might incentivize some older seniors to come over and get vaccinated."
This pilot program kicks off along with that other change coming across New York State: vaccine eligibility now expanding to everyone 30 and older.
This major expansion comes one week before eligibility in the state expands to include anyone 16 and older.
All this vaccine progress comes as COVID cases are on the rise in our area.
The head of the CDC says rising numbers nationwide have given her a sense of quote "impending doom."
She is urging everyone to continue to follow health guidelines until the surge is under control.
"I'm going to lose the script, and I'm going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom," said Rochelle Walensky. "I'm asking you to just hold on a little longer to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love was still be here when this pandemic ends."
