coronavirus new york city

Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida

In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, people run from the collapse of one of the twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York. (Suzanne Plunkett, File)

DELRAY BEACH, Florida -- A man photographed fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower of the World Trade Center crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, 2001, has died from coronavirus, his family said.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Stephen Cooper, an electrical engineer from New York who lived part-time in the Delray Beach, Florida area, died March 28 at Delray Medical Center due to COVID-19. He was 78.

The photo, captured by an Associated Press photographer, was published in newspapers and magazines around the world and is featured at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York.

"He didn't even know the photograph was taken," said Janet Rashes, Cooper's partner for 33 years. "All of a sudden, he's looking in Time magazine one day and he sees himself and says, 'Oh my God. That's me.' He was amazed. Couldn't believe it."

Rashes said Cooper was delivering documents near the World Trade Center, unaware of exactly what had happened that morning, when he heard a police officer yell, "You have to run."

The photo shows Cooper, who was 60 at the time, with a manila envelope tucked under his left arm. He and several other men were in a desperate sprint as a wall of debris from the collapsing tower looms behind them.

Cooper ducked to safety into a nearby subway station.

"Every year on 9/11, he would go looking for the magazine and say, 'Look, it's here again," said Jessica Rashes, Cooper's 27-year-old daughter. "He would bring it to family barbecues, parties, anywhere he could show it off."

Susan Gould, a longtime friend, said Cooper was proud of the photo, purchasing multiple copies of Time and handing them out "like a calling card." She said Cooper shrank a copy of the photo, laminated it, and kept it in his wallet.

"Stephen was a character," Gould said.

Suzanne Plunkett, the Associated Press photographer who snapped the shot, wrote that she's been in touch with two of the people in the photo, but Cooper was not among them.

"It is a shame I was never aware of the identity of Mr. Cooper," Plunkett wrote after his death in an email to The Palm Beach Post.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:



COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthseptember 11hospitalseptember 11thnyc news
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
Coronavirus Updates: NYC preps for Phase 3 without indoor dining
Coronavirus Updates: Weekend mass resumes for Brooklyn Diocese
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
15-year-old shot in NYC as surge in violence continues
Violent Sunday: At least 6 killed, dozens wounded in NYC
Coronavirus Updates: NYC preps for Phase 3 without indoor dining
Man, son die in fire after dad pushes daughter to safety
AccuWeather: Hot, humid with showers possible
Murphy calls for national mask requirement as NJ sees localized spikes
Show More
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
NYPD cops surprise girl with birthday cake after home burns down
Beaches continue social distancing as NYC gets ready for Phase 3
Slain detective honored 3 years after her death
4th of July fuels worries about skyrocketing COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News