reopen ny

Mayor Bill de Blasio unveils city's 2-phase COVID-19 vaccination plan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio talked about the city's two-phase vaccination plan on Wednesday.

He said that in Phase 1, there will be a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine to start.

In this phase, health care personnel, frontline and essential workers, and vulnerable groups will be prioritized.

The city will enroll providers in the Citywide Immunization Registry.

They will also make sure providers are educated on the vaccine.

During Phase 2, efforts will be expanded and the vaccine will be increasingly available to the general public.

The city will ensure adequate cold storage.

They will continue to recruit and prepare community providers including pharmacies, urgent cares, private and public hospitals and COVID testing sites.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi also spoke about the vaccine plan which includes:
- Tracking the science of the vaccine
- Enrolling and educating doctors and clinicians
- Adapting databases
- Detailed plans to physical distribution and storage.

RELATED: Red, Orange, Yellow: Here are New York's new COVID cluster zones

RELATED: Here's when NY movie theaters outside of NYC will be allowed to reopen

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.





MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
U
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyorange countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityhealthandrew cuomomedicalabc7ny instagramcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
COVID Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
Changes to red zone restrictions expected today in NY
Cuomo urges against non-essential travel to NJ, CT as COVID cases rise
COVID Updates: Nassau County launches rapid testing site
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 3 seriously hurt in NY elementary school bus crash
COVID Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing | LIVE
Changes to red zone restrictions expected today in NY
Man shot in head by stray bullet in Park Slope dies
More victims come forward in alleged NJ day care sex abuse
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
PHOTOS: 2 raccoon bandits break into California bank
Show More
Long Island doctor-legislator arrested in sex-for-drugs sting
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found
COVID-positive cat with breathing problem euthanized
AOC plays video game on Twitch to encourage voting
More TOP STORIES News