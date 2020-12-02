MLB players team up to bring food, supplies to Bronx residents during pandemic

Members of the Player's Alliance launched a two-month cross country initiative on Tuesday outside Yankee Stadium, to help under-served residents in largely Black communities.
Their aim is to help provide support during uncertain times by handing out supplies, food and special items for kids.
"It's challenging, but it's needed now more than ever -- we know it's a dangerous time right now but people need this stuff so to be able to be out here and give back during this time, figruing out ways to be safe about it and be out here in the community is very important," former Yankee pitcher CC Sabathia said.
The Player's Alliance is a non-profit organization made up of more than 150 major league players.
The alliance has invested $1 million in its "Pull Up Neighbor" tour.
