be kind

Be Kind: Young artist receives huge surprise after painting Kamala Harris portrait

By Eyewitness News
CALIFORNIA (WABC) -- An aspiring young artist received a big surprise after his painting of a very famous politician.

Tyler Gordon is only 14 years old, but has a gift for art.

He recently tweeted a time lapse video of him painting a portrait of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, asking his followers to "please retweet" and tag her so that she can see it.

RELATED | Dog lost deep in woods spotted by hero drone operator
EMBED More News Videos

A man with a drone is catching the attention of our Be Kind campaign, after he used that technology to make a very special discovery.


More than 13,000 retweets later, Gordon's wish came true.

The Vice President-elect reached out to Gordon in a phone call, leaving the teen stunned.

"You know it's a very special thing to be an artist like you are, it's a gift you give so many people," Harris said.

Harris told Gordon that she hopes to meet him in person.

Gordon says he's driven to paint whenever someone inspires him.

MORE NEWS | Illegal club with nearly 400 people inside shut down
EMBED More News Videos

An illegal club with nearly 400 people inside was shut down early Saturday, the New York City Sheriff said.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyartkamala harrisarts & culturepoliticsbe kind
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Dog lost deep in woods spotted by hero drone operator
Woman helps raise money for delivery driver seen struggling up steps
Deer swimming off LI with paint bucket over its head gets rescued
Pizzeria owner honored for feeding hungry New Yorkers during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC to reopen schools, even as COVID spread intensifies
Formula One driver Romain Grosjean escapes fiery crash
Catch a lunar eclipse during the full beaver moon this weekend
Fauci: Expect similar COVID restrictions for Christmas
COVID NY: Concerns high on busiest travel day
PA court denies another bid by Trump allies to halt election certification
Actor who played Darth Vader in 'Star Wars' dies at 85
Show More
1M passengers traveled through US airports Saturday: TSA
Some Hoboken bars still packed amid alarming rise in COVID cases
AccuWeather: Comfortable sunshine
COVID Live Updates: Cases in US likely 8 times higher than reported, CDC says
Biden plans swift moves to protect, advance LGBTQ rights
More TOP STORIES News