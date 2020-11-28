Coronavirus Update New York City: Illegal club with nearly 400 people inside shut down

11/28/20 @ 0245 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 202 West 36th St, NY: 393+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 4 organizers charged with offenses for penal, health, alcohol beverage control laws & arrest warrant. pic.twitter.com/5zXIwuRkrG — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 28, 2020

MIDTOWN, New York City (WABC) -- An illegal club with nearly 400 people inside was shut down early Saturday, the New York City Sheriff said.In a post on Twitter, the sheriff's office said deputies discovered more than 393 people inside of a building on West 36th Street in Midtown.A picture posted by the sheriff also shows dozens of bottles of alcohol.The club was found to be in violation of emergency orders in place due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as having no liquor license.Four organizers were arrested on multiple charges.Also on Saturday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the City reported 1,589 new positive cases of COVID-19.New York City's 7-day average positivity rate was 3.64% and 136 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to city hospitals.