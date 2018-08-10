EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1189077" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Medical expert Dr. Richard Besser explains Zika virus

A young Houston mom is sharing her family's heartbreak after her 2-year-old son was born with defects caused by the Zika virus.She traveled to Latin America and south Florida while she was pregnant, but didn't know she was infected until baby Jacob was born.The mother, who is not being identified by name, wants to warn pregnant women or women who may become pregnant to be extra vigilant about preventing mosquito bites.Jacob's vision is impaired, he is deaf in one ear and he can't walk or talk.Texas officials said that there hasn't been any local transmission of Zika nor have mosquitoes tested positive for it in Harris County or in the city of Houston.----------