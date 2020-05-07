Coronavirus News: More than 2 dozen Connecticut statues outfitted with face masks

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- If they can do it, so can you.Historical figures, depicted in statues around the capital city in Connecticut, are now being outfitted with face masks.Hartford's master gardener came up with the idea to put masks on the statues to serve as a good reminder to residents to always wear a mask in public.She brought up the idea right after Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont issued an executive order requiring people to wear face coverings outside.She says it's a reminder for everybody that they need to take the pandemic seriously.The Hartford Park and Forestry crew donated the materials for the masks.They have covered more than two dozen statues around the state capital.