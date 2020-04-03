coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Mount Sinai workers plan demonstration demanding PPE, standardized procedures

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Frontline healthcare workers at Mount Sinai are demanding additional protective measures at once.

They plan to stage a demonstration Friday calling for more personal protective equipment like masks.

The group also wants standardized safety procedures at all hospitals around the state.

In addition, they're calling for free testing for workers who've been exposed to the virus or have symptoms of infection.

