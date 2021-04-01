Metro North to run special train service for Yankee home games

Metro North will be running a special service to the Yankee home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, with shuttle trains operating between Grand Central Terminal, Harlem-125th Street and Yankees-East 153rd Street stations.
The walk from the station to the stadium is about five minutes.
"We're excited to welcome New Yorkers back to baseball and our subways, buses and paratransit vehicles are great ways to get to the game in a fast, safe and environmentally friendly way," NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg said.
RELATED | LIRR restores service after cuts led to overcrowding
The added service is to help avoid crowding on trains.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the capacity at Yankee Stadium is set at 20%, with approximately 11,000 fans permitted into the stadium.
Poughkeepsie express trains will also make game day stops, and customers traveling from the Harlem and New Haven lines can transfer at Harlem-125th Street to a Hudson line or shuttle train.
"The best way to get to Yankee Stadium from the Hudson Valley or Connecticut is to take Metro-North - this year just like any other," said Catherine Rinaldi, President of MTA Metro-North Railroad.
The MTA says they will also be prepared for the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 8, as well as the New York City Football Club home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 24.
MORE NEWS: NYPD officer leads fundraiser to buy new e-bike after teen was robbed
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question