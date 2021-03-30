Society

NYPD officer leads fundraiser to buy new e-bike after teen was robbed

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS. New York (WABC) -- An NYPD officer put her kindness on display by raising money to buy a teenager an e-bike after his was stolen.

The incident happened a few days ago, when NYPD Officer Sara Morici of the 103rd precinct, responded to call for a stolen e-bike.

When she arrived, she was met by a distraught teenager, who had just bought the bike.

The teen was living in a group home and had saved up enough money to buy the e-bike to start working for Uber Eats.

Officer Morici says she couldn't stop thinking about the story.

So, she led a charge to raise enough money to buy him a new bike.


Officer Morici says she didn't do it for a pat on the back, but because she felt a calling.

