Coronavirus News: MTA to start disinfecting every subway station twice a day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is ramping up its disinfecting efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Transit officials say starting Wednesday, workers will disinfect every subway station twice a day - both day and night.
Up until this point, stations were being disinfected every night.
All subway, LIRR and Metro North trains are still being completely disinfected every 72 hours.
Buses and trains that go through New Rochelle will still operate, but will not go through the containment zone.
