New Jersey coronavirus update: Gov. Murphy tours vaccine mega site amid spike in COVID-19 cases

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy toured one of New Jersey's two mega COVID vaccination sites Monday morning as the state aims to ramp up distribution amid a spike in cases.

He and other officials visited the Gloucester County Vaccination Mega-Site located at Rowan College after overseeing the opening of the site at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall in Morris County Friday morning, when all police and fire personnel became eligible to get their vaccines.

Eventually, officials say the 30,000 square foot facility will be able to vaccinate 2,400 people per day when the shot becomes available to the general public in Phase 2.

Dozens of first responders received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Hoboken Sunday, with Riverside Medical Group on Hudson Street administering the shots.

Hoboken's police chief was first to receive the vaccine, hoping to set an example for other frontline workers.

Medical staff is giving out the shots at the veterans home, which along with two other state-run facilities was the epicenter of a crisis that included the deaths of more than 200


A total of six mega sites will open in the coming weeks, in addition to the more than 100 vaccination sites statewide available in 20 of New Jersey's 21 counties.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says mass vaccinations will allow the state to use up its supply of vaccines.

"These mega-sites will be able to handle a large volume of individuals as we continue to move through eligible phases of vaccination toward the general public," she said. "The sites are part of a growing network of community-based sites that will help ensure fair and equitable access and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines."

The state has set a goal of vaccinating 70% of its adult population in the next six months, and those eligible to get the vaccine need to register online and make an appointment.

Local politicians from the Tri-State area responded to the violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police at the U.S. Capitol.



A couple and their 2-year-old were kicked off a United Airlines flight Saturday after the child refused to wear a mask.


