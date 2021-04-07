Cuomo signs bill stripping some protections granted to NY nursing homes during pandemic

The bill which was signed by the governor Tuesday night, repeals the immunity and protection granted last year to health care facilities and health care professionals while they were treating COVID patients.
New York Senator Allessandra Biaggi announced the signing in a tweet late Tuesday.
#BREAKING: Governor Cuomo has signed S5177 into law to fully repeal the blanket immunity NY granted healthcare facilities and nursing homes.— Alessandra Biaggi (@SenatorBiaggi) April 7, 2021
Tonight I am thinking of those who lost loved ones in nursing homes. This moment is thanks to their tireless advocacy and persistence.
Cuomo was the one who initially granted that protection.
RELATED | Cuomo to be stripped of pandemic-linked emergency powers as scandals deepen
However, the governor has faced fierce criticism and investigations into how the state handled deaths at nursing homes in New York during the height of the pandemic.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question