Cuomo signs bill stripping some protections granted to NY nursing homes during pandemic

#BREAKING: Governor Cuomo has signed S5177 into law to fully repeal the blanket immunity NY granted healthcare facilities and nursing homes.



Tonight I am thinking of those who lost loved ones in nursing homes. This moment is thanks to their tireless advocacy and persistence. — Alessandra Biaggi (@SenatorBiaggi) April 7, 2021

Dave Evans has the latest on the controversy surrounding Governor Cuomo, including state Legislature repealing his emergency pandemic powers.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a new bill which takes away some immunity for nursing homes across New York state.The bill which was signed by the governor Tuesday night , repeals the immunity and protection granted last year to health care facilities and health care professionals while they were treating COVID patients.New York Senator Allessandra Biaggi announced the signing in a tweet late Tuesday.Cuomo was the one who initially granted that protection.However, the governor has faced fierce criticism and investigations into how the state handled deaths at nursing homes in New York during the height of the pandemic.