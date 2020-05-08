coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New entry rules unveiled for some NYC parks

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled new entry rules Friday to cut down on crowds at some New York City parks.

The new guidelines targeted places like Hudson River Park in Manhattan and Domino Park in Williamsburg, where there has been overcrowding on warm days.

"We know we had some parks last weekend that were more crowded than they should have been," de Blasio said. "It was not some stray individuals, it was the physical realities of the parks."

The city will limit capacity at Hudson River Park Piers 45 and 46 and increase NYPD presence and closely monitor Domino Park, according to the mayor.

"We are going to have NYPD working with other agencies, from the very beginning of the day, limiting the number of people going in," de Blasio said. "Obviously offering people face coverings as well, and keeping an eye making sure the number of people never reaches too high a number. And when it does, asking people to move out to make more space."

The discussion comes as protests have emerged over police enforcement of social distancing.

The NYPD has released statistics showing 68 percent of arrests and summonses for social distancing have involved blacks, while 24 percent have involved Hispanics and 7 percent whites.

Mayor de Blasio responded to those numbers, saying "We have to do better and we will."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Child dies from mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Test and Trace Corps to launch in New York City
NYC school cafeterias providing nearly 500,000 meals per day
20 homeless people take shelter on MTA bus in Brooklyn: Video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Test and Trace Corps to launch in New York City
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
20 homeless people take shelter on MTA bus in Brooklyn: Video
AccuWeather Alert: Rain returns ahead of historic weekend chill
National Guard headed to NJ nursing homes, Andover facility fined
NYC Rent Guidelines Board vote for rent freeze
Multiple arrests made in Bronx shooting near deli
Show More
Island Harvest Food Bank feeding thousands of LI families Friday
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
Arrest announced in murders last August of two men in Bronx
New vehicles pile up at Port Newark due to COVID-19
Arrests made in shooting death of black man jogging in Georgia
More TOP STORIES News