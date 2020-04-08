coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New field medical station to open in Edison, NJ

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy and Senator Cory Booker toured the Field Medical Station at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.

Patients will begin to arrive at the 500-bed facility on Saturday. The Edison facility is equipped to handle coronavirus patients, and state officials say they may need to do so.

"These are huge steps for us in terms of capacity," Governor Murphy said. "We've got a really tough two weeks ahead and this is going to make a huge difference."

A third facility, 250 beds at the Atlantic City Convention Center, could open as soon as next Tuesday.

The first facility at the Meadowlands Exposition Center opened to non-coronavirus patients on Monday.

