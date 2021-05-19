Coronavirus

New guidelines for summer camps in New York

Coronavirus Update for New York
By Eyewitness News
End of most COVID restrictions in NY today

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced some new guidance for child care, day camp, and overnight camp programs in New York.

Even while outside most campers will still need to wear their masks, according to the state's guidelines.

"We are continuing to make incredible progress against COVID and lifting restrictions based on the science and numbers, but we are not yet at the finished line," Governor Cuomo said. "To help ensure maximum protections for staff and children at child care and camp programs, we are issuing this guidance so the facilities can implement basic but critical measures that will allow them to operate safely."

Facilities and programs must collect COVID-19 vaccination status and documentation for all staff and children, and implement mandatory daily health screening practices of their staff and visitors including daily temperature checks.

Facilities and programs need to notify the state and local health department immediately upon being informed of any positive COVID-19 test result by a staff member or child at their site.

Each site must implement a property-specific capacity limitation for children and campers that ensures appropriate social distancing.

Staff who are not fully vaccinated must maintain a distance of at least six feet from other unvaccinated staff.

Children and campers over the age of two and staff who are not fully vaccinated must wear face coverings except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming, or sleeping/resting.

Since face coverings have been proven to be effective when distancing is not feasible, facilities and programs must provide and require the use of face coverings for individuals who are not fully vaccinated.


Additional hygiene and cleaning and disinfection requirements as advised by the CDC and Department of Health must also be followed.

RELATED | How to cope with 'reopening anxiety' as restrictions are lifted
Josh Einiger reports on what you can do when dealing with "reopening anxiety."



