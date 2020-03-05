Coronavirus News: New Jersey has first presumptive positive case of coronavirus, Gov. Murphy reports

New Jersey has first presumptive positive case of coronavirus, Governor Murphy reported on Wednesday.Officials report that the man in his 30s is hospitalized in Bergen County, and has been hospitalized since March 3rd."My Administration is working aggressively to keep residents safe and contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey," said Governor Murphy. "We take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks. I urge residents to remain calm and use resources from the New Jersey Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to prepare and prevent the spread of infection. Safeguarding the public's health is one of my highest priorities and my Administration is prepared to respond swiftly to any additional positive cases of COVID-19 here in New Jersey."