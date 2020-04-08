coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jersey Transit conductor, 62, dies from COVID019

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey Transit has reported its first death from COVID-19.

Conductor Joe Hansen was 62 and had worked for the agency for more than 20 years, most recently on the Raritan Valley Line.

Eighty-seven NJ Transit employees had tested positive for the coronavirus, including 57 who work operating trains or buses or cleaning stations, the agency said Tuesday.

More than 500 employees were quarantining as they awaited test results, President and CEO Kevin Corbett said. NJ Transit has approximately 12,000 employees.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
'We're not at any plateau,' Murphy says as NJ death toll surges
12 deaths at Elizabeth nursing home
New field medical station to open in Edison
NJ ramen restaurant donates meals and profits to charity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
'We are bending the curve,' Cuomo says after NY's deadliest day
Jobless claims report Thursday could hit 7 million or higher
Cardi B, Fashion Nova donating $1 million to struggling families
Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70
2 nurses die of coronavirus in Suffolk County
African-Americans in CT twice more likely to be infected: Lamont
Show More
Queens hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
Outcry over racial data grows as coronavirus slams black Americans
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Social distancing putting a stop to Passover tradition in NY
'We're not at any plateau,' Murphy says as NJ death toll surges
More TOP STORIES News