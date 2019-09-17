Westchester County school district to install vape detectors to curb student e-cigarette use

WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Westchester County school district purchased special detectors that can recognize smoke from e-cigarettes.
Officials in White Plains said these vape detectors, which operates similarly to a smoke detector, are being installed in several undisclosed locations around schools.
Similar technology has been installed in several school districts across the county.
It works by picking up chemicals in the fast-rising vapor from the cigarette devices. Within minutes, a silent alarm is triggered and notified school administrators.
These detectors are being installed as health officials are growing increasingly concerns about the consequences of vaping, especially among young people.
An investigation is underway as hundreds of people who use vaping devices have contracted a serious breathing illness.
According to data from the state health department, nearly 40% of high school seniors and 27% of high school students overall in the state use e-cigarettes. High school use went from 10.5% in 2014 to 27.4% in 2018.
In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo is pushing to enact a statewide ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.
