Paterson launches revamped hybrid approach to COVID-19 vaccination

EMBED >More News Videos Jim Dolan has more on the life and legacy of groundbreaking actress Cicely Tyson, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One of New Jersey's largest cities has launched its revamped hybrid approach to COVID-19 vaccine distribution after its first-come, first served site led to long lines of people bundled up in the cold for hours.Paterson Mayor Sayegh announced last week that starting Wednesday, vaccination sites across the city would be scheduling appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. via the state registration portal Then, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., the site will be open for walk-ins for Paterson residents only. On Wednesday, only residents age 65 and up are eligible. On Thursday, the walk-in hour is open to all Paterson residents.Officials expect there will be roughly 75 walk-in doses available per day.The change came after hundreds of people lined up outside International High School in hopes of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, with shots available to any eligible state resident.Critics say that led to seniors standing in the cold for hours, and Sayegh is hoping the changes will alleviate those long lines.