coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Lakewood couple, 99-year-old man, charged with violating gathering order

By Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Lakewood, New Jersey couple was charged with child endangerment and others, including a 99-year-old man, was charged with violating the governor's social distancing regulation.

Lakewood Township police say they responded to a home on Spruce Street on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

They found a group of people, including six children, on the front lawn and inside the home.

The officers say the couple Yaakov Kaufman, 47, and Eti Kaufman, 45, were hosting an engagement part.

They were charged with six counts of child endangerment because their six minor children were in attendance.

Guests of the gathering were also charged with "violating any rule or regulation adopted by the governor during a state of emergency."

Those charged include Joshua Lichtenstein, 54, of Lakewood; Brocha Lichtenstein, 22, of Lakewood; Tzipora Wolfe, 24, of Lakewood; Shmuel Kaufman, 23, of Lakewood; Syril Lichtenstein, 54, of Lakewood; Samuel Wolfe, 27, of Lakewood; Michael Zimmerman, 99, of Lakewood; and Ruky Zimmerman, 21, of Lakewood.

new jerseylakewoodhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
