coronavirus new jersey

New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ extends public health emergency for another 30 days

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday extended the public health emergency in New Jersey for another 30 days.

"Unless extended, these emergencies expire after 30 days," he said. "Given where we are currently, we must remain in a proper footing to continue responding to the challenges posed by the pandemic."

The state reported 388,160 vaccinations statewide as of Tuesday morning.

"We've significantly improved our standings in the rankings among our sister states in both total vaccinations and vaccinations per capita," Murphy said. "All that we're missing are the vaccine doses we need. With the incoming Joe Biden administration taking office tomorrow, and a new federal focus on pushing vaccines out at a greater pace, we're hopeful that we'll be able to start ramping up our in-state capabilities."

The governor said New Jersey has built the capacity for an aggressive vaccination push, with four mega-sites open and two more coming online soon.

As far as county-run and community-based sites, 130 are open and 100 to come online soon.

"We continue to push forward with the approximately 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses we're receiving on a weekly basis," Murphy said. "Our pharmacy partners in the federal vaccination program continue to move through the state providing vaccinations to some of our highest-risk populations."

Murphy also confirmed 3,761 new positive PCR tests and an additional 54 coronavirus deaths Tuesday.

ALSO READ | 18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
EMBED More News Videos

A family's holiday party in Milmont Park, Delaware County, turned out to be its own superspreader event.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Live Updates: US surpasses 400K deaths
COVID Live Updates: Vaccine distribution problems nationwide
Soup kitchen's mission to feed hungry as important as ever
Residents, staff at NJ long-term care facilities begin getting 2nd dose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US soldier charged with planning attacks on NYC, fellow service members
Harry Brant, son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour, dies at 24
18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
'This is me': Man who pointed arrow at himself latest NY riot arrest
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
4 shot at multiple locations in parts of Poconos
Multiple National Guard members removed from Biden inauguration
Show More
COVID Live Updates: US surpasses 400K deaths
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids 'forcibly removed' from foster home
NYC could close vaccine centers Thursday; Pfizer denies Cuomo's request
Pres. Trump to grant clemency to 100 people in final day in office
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
More TOP STORIES News