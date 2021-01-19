New Jersey coronavirus update: NJ extends public health emergency for another 30 days

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9797681" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family's holiday party in Milmont Park, Delaware County, turned out to be its own superspreader event.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday extended the public health emergency in New Jersey for another 30 days."Unless extended, these emergencies expire after 30 days," he said. "Given where we are currently, we must remain in a proper footing to continue responding to the challenges posed by the pandemic."The state reported 388,160 vaccinations statewide as of Tuesday morning."We've significantly improved our standings in the rankings among our sister states in both total vaccinations and vaccinations per capita," Murphy said. "All that we're missing are the vaccine doses we need. With the incoming Joe Biden administration taking office tomorrow, and a new federal focus on pushing vaccines out at a greater pace, we're hopeful that we'll be able to start ramping up our in-state capabilities."The governor said New Jersey has built the capacity for an aggressive vaccination push, with four mega-sites open and two more coming online soon.As far as county-run and community-based sites, 130 are open and 100 to come online soon."We continue to push forward with the approximately 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses we're receiving on a weekly basis," Murphy said. "Our pharmacy partners in the federal vaccination program continue to move through the state providing vaccinations to some of our highest-risk populations."Murphy also confirmed 3,761 new positive PCR tests and an additional 54 coronavirus deaths Tuesday.