Coronavirus News: Newark hospital EKG technician dies from COVID-19

The President of Newark University Hospital, Shereef Elnahal, announced the passing of Kim King-Smith on Wednesday via Twitter and sent his condolences.
We lost a great one at @UnivHospNewark.— Shereef Elnahal, MD (@ShereefElnahal) April 1, 2020
Kim King-Smith was a hero- an EKG technician on the night shift who passed yesterday from complications of #COVIDー19.
Family says her smile was “more infectious than the virus that took her life.”
All of UH, and @NJGov, will miss you. pic.twitter.com/f4GUYxLPaJ
King-Smith was an EKG technician who worked the hospital's night shift.
Her family says her smile was more infectious than the virus that took her life.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also sent his condolences via Twitter.
Our health care workers are superheroes, but they are also human. We all mourn Kim’s tragic death along with her family, friends, and @UnivHospNewark family as they continue their heroic work to save lives. https://t.co/moFFASZXac— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020
