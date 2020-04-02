coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Newark hospital EKG technician dies from COVID-19

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An EKG technician at Newark University Hospital died from coronavirus on Tuesday.

The President of Newark University Hospital, Shereef Elnahal, announced the passing of Kim King-Smith on Wednesday via Twitter and sent his condolences.

King-Smith was an EKG technician who worked the hospital's night shift.

Her family says her smile was more infectious than the virus that took her life.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also sent his condolences via Twitter.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by county
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseynewarkessex countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus newarkhospitalscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseynew jersey newshospital
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
91 deaths in one day in New Jersey; 4 cities on lockdown
NJ native, musician Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus
9-year-old New Jersey boy puts mask, gloves on Christmas wishlist
5 dead at NJ nursing home, 22 residents and staff test positive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ native, musician Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus
NYPD announces another death; O'Neill returns as COVID-19 advisor
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
Social distancing is not happening on the subway
Cuomo on COVID-19: 'We're looking at another month of this'
Fauci weighs in on how long social distancing will be necessary
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
Show More
NY mother with COVID-19: 'Virus can last longer than we think'
Trump: Federal PPE stockpile nearly depleted
91 deaths in one day in New Jersey; 4 cities on lockdown
VIDEO: Paramedic nearly hit by skidding car on front lawn
5 dead at NJ nursing home, 22 residents and staff test positive
More TOP STORIES News