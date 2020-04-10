Coronavirus News: NJ Governor Murphy orders some low-risk inmates moved from prison

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Certain prisoners deemed low-risk could be moved to temporary home confinement or freed on parole because of the spread of COVID-19 under an executive order Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.State correctional institutions are seeing COVID-19 spread within their walls, the governor said, leading him to sign the order.People convicted of what Murphy called serious crimes like murder or rape would not be eligible for home confinement or parole.New Jersey's death toll from COVID-19 climbed by 233 people to about 2,000 on Friday, Murphy said.The number of positive cases in the state reached about 55,000, up 3,600 over the previous 24 hours, Murphy said.