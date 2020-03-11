Coronavirus: Northwell Health Lab on Long Island begins semi-automated testing for COVID-19

LAKE SUCCESS, Long Island (WABC) -- Northwell Health Labs, one of nation's largest health system-run diagnostic labs located on Long Island, on Wednesday announced the start of semi-automated COVID-19 testing at its 100,000-square-foot diagnostic facility.The facility in Lake Success will now be able to process hundreds of tests daily, greatly increasing the health system's ability to screen symptomatic New Yorkers for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.Through an emergency use authorization submitted Tuesday night to the US Food & Drug Administration, the lab now has approval to move immediately from manual testing to the lab's semi-automated molecular diagnostic system.Labs Executive Director Dr. Dwayne Breining said the transition from manual to semi-automated testing will allow highly-skilled technicians to go from processing 90 samples a day to hundreds with the help of experts from GenMark Diagnostics and its comprehensive, multiplex panel ePlex machines.The lab is using a test developed and approved by the New York State Department of Health.As a next step, the lab is seeking FDA approval to fully automate the process, which would give it the capability to process more than 1,000 tests daily.