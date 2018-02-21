HEALTH & FITNESS

New York state bill would allow fire departments to recoup EMS transport costs

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the bill that would allow fire departments to recoup EMS transport costs.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York State lawmakers will soon consider a bill that would allow fire departments in New York to bill people's insurance companies for EMS transport costs.

Fire departments by law are not allowed to bill insurance companies for emergency medical transport to a hospital. However volunteer ambulance services and private ambulance companies are allowed to bill people's insurance.

"We're just trying to alleviate that expense from the taxpayer and get it back to where it belongs - the insurance companies and the insurance programs that are out there that are able to pay for them that do pay everybody else," said Tom McDonough with the Firemen's Association of the State of New York.

The revenue would be used by fire departments to fund EMS training, pay for staffing during understaffed hours and upgrade medical transport equipment.

State Senator Elaine Phillips (R-Mineola) is co-sponsoring the bill. She said the majority of people already pay for EMS transport in their insurance.

"It's a double taxation for individuals. You and I are paying for it in our health insurance policy and we're paying for it in our tax bill," Phillips said.

Under the bill, fire departments would not be required to bill insurance companies but it would make the option available.

The bill is facing opposition from some ambulance associations who said it will force people living in upstate, rural New York to pay out-of-pocket for advanced life support transport. It's due to a Medicare stipulation put into effect decades ago which mandates if fire departments are allowed to bill Medicare, people in upstate New York will have to pay for advanced life support transport.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthambulancehealthinsuranceNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
Push to find organ donors for those with 9/11 related illnesses
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News