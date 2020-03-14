Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: New York has 1st COVID-19 death, an 82-year-old woman at New York City hospital

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced the state's first coronavirus death, an 82-year-old woman who passed away at a New York City hospital.

The patient was admitted on March 3 and reportedly had an underlying respiratory illness, emphysema, for which she was previously hospitalized.

Cuomo also announced an additional 100 cases, bringing the total in the state to 524.

New York has the most cases of any state across the country, with hot spots in Manhattan and Westchester County, but officials are working to contain the spread of the virus through more testing.

The includes a drive-thru facility in the hard hit area of New Rochelle, which can handle upwards of 200 cars per day.

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Latest Coronavirus News

Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: New York has 1st COVID-19 death, 100 more cases
Child tests positive for COVID-19 after meeting Jazz player
13-year-old arrested in NYC coronavirus hate crime assault
Man fatally shot in head in apparent NYC road rage incident
Coronavirus: Newark closes schools amid COVID-19 concerns
Man threatens to kill cab driver, robs him of $300 in Brooklyn
1st full day of drive-thru coronavirus testing in New Rochelle
Show More
COVID-19: Mayor de Blasio doubles down on keeping NYC schools open
Cases of coronavirus continue to grow in Connecticut
AccuWeather: Cooler, but spring on the horizon
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
Coronavirus: How the NYPD is making sure officers are safe
More TOP STORIES News