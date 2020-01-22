New York State to investigate Northport School District over growing health concerns

NORTHPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- The New York Department of Health has launched an investigation into health concerns at a school district on Long Island.
The state has begun an extensive review of cancer rates for diseases like leukemia among students at the Northport East-Northport School District.
7 On Your Side Investigates has looked into the health concerns that have been reported by students and teachers at the middle school for years.
Last weekend, the superintendent announced North-Port Middle School would shut down for the rest of the school year after elevated levels of benzene and mercury were discovered on school property.
In a letter to parents, the superintendent said the state's initial cancer review has been in process for a few months, and it did not impact his decision to close the middle school.
Senator Jim Gaughran's office says he called for the study last March after meeting with 2016 graduates about the high number of students with leukemia in their grade.
