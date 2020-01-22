Health & Fitness

New York State to investigate Northport School District over growing health concerns

NORTHPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- The New York Department of Health has launched an investigation into health concerns at a school district on Long Island.

The state has begun an extensive review of cancer rates for diseases like leukemia among students at the Northport East-Northport School District.

7 On Your Side Investigates has looked into the health concerns that have been reported by students and teachers at the middle school for years.

Last weekend, the superintendent announced North-Port Middle School would shut down for the rest of the school year after elevated levels of benzene and mercury were discovered on school property.

In a letter to parents, the superintendent said the state's initial cancer review has been in process for a few months, and it did not impact his decision to close the middle school.

Senator Jim Gaughran's office says he called for the study last March after meeting with 2016 graduates about the high number of students with leukemia in their grade.

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Danielle Leigh directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com

Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist

Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh

Instagram: @DanielleLeighNews
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnorthportsuffolk countyhealth7 on your side investigationschool closingsleukemiaschool closures
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer struck, injured by suspect's vehicle in NYC
Elderly woman violently attacked, robbed in Brooklyn
Man fatally shot in front of home in Queens
Derek Jeter elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
11-year-old girl dead in Brooklyn house fire
Trump impeachment trial: McConnell abruptly backs off proposed rules
Show More
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
4-alarm fire tears through NJ florist, spreads to other stores
Nassau County forms coalition to advocate for bail reform changes
Flavored vaping sales banned in NJ
Man arrested for allegedly groping boy, girl at LI mall
More TOP STORIES News