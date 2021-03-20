Coronavirus Update New York City: Illegal club in Manhattan busted for 2nd time this year

New York City deputy sheriffs busted the unlicensed bar at a building on Harrison Street around 11:30 p.m. where they found more than 120 people inside.
Deputies say organizers did not have a liquor license and were selling alcohol to minors.
Five people were charged with various penal law, alcohol, and health offenses.
Back in February, deputy sheriffs also shut down an unlicensed bar at the same TriBeCa building.
In that case, 250 people were found inside, and the bar had no liquor license.
Three people were arrested.
