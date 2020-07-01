coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: COVID-19 spread in NYC started early February, study shows

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A new study has shown evidence the coronavirus was circulating in New York City in the beginning of February.

The research conducted by Mount Sinai found New Yorkers had antibodies to the virus as early as February 23.

That would mean they would have been infected with the virus about two weeks earlier.

The first confirmed case was on March 1.

The new study has yet to undergo formal review, but experts say the work is credible and backs up what many believed.

