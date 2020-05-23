coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: New York City opens 13 new miles of streets to practice social distancing

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- 13 more miles of streets will open Saturday to pedestrians as part of New York City's "Open Streets" program.

The total is up to 43 miles, surpassing the city's goal of 40 miles by the end of May.

New York City now has more open streets than any city in the U.S.

The goal of the program is to eventually have 100 miles to give people more room for social distancing, especially near parks.

Google Maps has been adjusting its algorithms to reflect the changes.

"New Yorkers deserve space to safely enjoy the outdoors in their own neighborhoods," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "Thanks to hard work from a host of City agencies, we've beaten our Open Streets goal for this month - and made our city a national leader in expanding public space as we fight COVID-19."

See which new locations in the city are opening up its streets by clicking here.

