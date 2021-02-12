COVID-19 vaccine

New York City pharmacies get vaccine, mayor expanding access for seniors

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Biden administration is shipping the COIVD-19 vaccine direct to pharmacies, which began administering doses on Friday.

In New York City, that means an initial shipment of 26,000 doses, with 500 each going to 250 Duane Reades, Walgreens, Rite Aids, and Costcos.

Outside the city, CVS is also involved.

RELATED: What to know as pharmacies gear up to administer 1 million COVID vaccines

Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced a three-pronged plan to vaccinate homebound seniors and the essential frontline home care workers who care for them.

Beginning next week, the city will launch on-site senior vaccination clinics and, with the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March, stand up a vaccination drive for homebound seniors.

To minimize risk for homebound seniors throughout the month of February, the city will aim to vaccinate 25,000 home health aides over the next month, offering dedicated appointments in the areas where they live and work.

"We are moving heaven and earth to get our senior neighbors vaccinated," de Blasio said. "Now, we are bringing vaccines to seniors right in their communities, ensuring our vaccines go to those who need them most."

To meet seniors where they are, the city will set up vaccine clinics at DFTA retirement communities and HPD Senior Buildings. Two on-site vaccination clinics will launch the week of February 15, with additional locations to be identified and prioritized in the coming weeks:

--Warbasse Cares Program (2844 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn)
--Morningside Retirement & Health Services (100 LaSalle Street, Morningside Heights)

ALSO READ | First 3D printed house for sale in New York; builders say the process will cut housing construction costs
EMBED More News Videos

You've probably heard of 3D printed face masks and even 3D printed hands, as 3D printing technology has expanded over the past few decades.


The news comes as New York State is reporting the lowest positivity rate since late November and as restaurants reopen indoor dining at 25% capacity in New York City.

By all accounts, outdoor dining in the dead of a cold, snowy winter has been a dismal failure for most restaurants in the city.

"The most helpful thing to do is bring back indoor dining in a safe way," Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said.

TRENDING | Video shows man's tearful reunion with dog who saved his life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york cityhealthmedicalciti fieldcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
Indoor dining resumes in NYC, restaurant/bar hours to be extended
What to know as pharmacies gear up to administer COVID vaccines
Some NYC restaurants say 25% capacity is not enough
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump lawyers decry his trial, say Democrats cry 'fight' too | LIVE
3rd stimulus check for $1,400 clears House committee
Dog inherits $5 million in owner's will
Guns seized, 14 people in custody after NYPD stops party bus
Cuomo withheld nursing home data over Trump fears, office confirms
Teacher who spotted chains credited with stopping NJ foster abuse
Video: Man stabbed in back during dispute in NYC 7-Eleven
Show More
Indoor dining resumes in NYC, restaurant/bar hours to be extended
Cold air brings more snow and ice later this weekend
Murphy reopens NJ school sports to parents, spectators
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
Lunar New Year Celebration kicks off in NYC
More TOP STORIES News