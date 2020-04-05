Coronavirus News: New York City stresses plea for medical supplies, personnel as city reaches apex

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As the number of cases increase in New York City, there's a desperate urge for more medical supplies.Officials are hurrying to open up more beds for patients like the temporary hospital at the Javits Center in Manhattan, which will begin accepting patients with the virus this week.Mayor Bill de Blasio said there could be 5,000 people on ventilators in the city by the end of this week, as 1000 ventilators arrived from China and hundreds more are on the way from Oregon.President Trump is also sending 1,000 members of the military to the city to help in the fight.While Governor Cuomo says two thirds of the people hospitalized have since been discharged, he says the number of intubations continues to rise."By the numbers we're not at the apex," Cuomo said. "We're getting closer depending on whose model you're looking at. Some people have it at the 4,5,6,7, day range. Some people say 14 days, but our reading of the projections is we're somewhere in the 7-day range."A U.S. Navy helicopter could be seen landing on the USNS Comfort as Navy personnel boarded the ship that has 1,000 beds.The ship, which docked on the west side relieving the overflow of patients to local area hospital, is now changing its requirements for treatment and no longer requiring a negative COVID-19 test.Mayor de Blasio also highlighted the need for medical personnel as the city reaches its apex.