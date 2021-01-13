coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: NYC podiatrist among volunteers helping with COVID vaccinations

COVID-19 News and Information
GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- As more New Yorkers qualify for the coronavirus vaccine, there is a growing urgent need for more staff to vaccinate all those lining up for shots.

In Nassau County, doctors and nurses are answering the call for help by volunteering their time.

It would appear as though Dr. Harvey Katz -- the vaccinator -- has been doing this his whole life, putting patients like 98-year-old Morton Singer more at ease with humor as he gives Singer and others the lifesaving COVID vaccine.

However, what his patients may not realize is Dr. Katz is actually a podiatrist who works in Manhattan.

"I would've taken my shoe off, if I knew that," vaccine recipient Ron Hirsch said. "But he did a phenomenal job. It was a painless injection."

Katz is one of eight volunteers at the Nassau Community College vaccination pod Wednesday as part of the county's Medical Reserve Corps. They are medical professionals either past or present who have stepped up now to help in this endeavor for free.

Dr. Katz first volunteered after Superstorm Sandy, and realized it feels good to help people try to get back their lives.

"We've had a few that cried," Katz said. "Last time, a woman just broke down, just, 'I'm so grateful for this.'"

The hardest part was getting a spot in line. County health officials say due to short supply of the vaccine, the spots booked up on the website in just two minutes Tuesday.

Normally it takes about six weeks to become a member of the Medical Reserve Corps., but due to the emergency and the numbers of people, the county is trying harder and harder to streamline it.

"As the supply chain finally opens up, there's going be a greater and greater need for medical professionals to help us out," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

They don't feel like heroes, but that's probably why they are. They don't want to get paid, instead they get priceless gratitude as they help save lives.

ALSO READ: Keurig-like ColdSnap gadget whips up single-cup soft serve ice cream
EMBED More News Videos

The ColdSnap appliance can make single-serve cups of ice cream or frozen margaritas in under 90 seconds. It was unveiled at the all-virtual CES this week.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



How to get vaccinated in the Tri-State area

Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countygarden cityreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Live Updates: US sets new 1-day record with 4,327 deaths
COVID Live Updates: Moderna creating COVID-flu combo vaccine
COVID Live Updates: Just 7M of 22M vaccine doses given out in US
Married couple of 60 years get COVID vaccine side-by-side
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeached for 2nd time after Capitol riot
10 House Republicans, including NY congressman, vote to impeach
FBI offers chilling details of planned protests, NJ asks for public's help
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Nets acquire NBA superstar James Harden from Rockets: AP sources
At least 1 dead in horrific van crash in NJ
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
Show More
Girl Scouts troop skips selling cookies over palm oil investigation
Police trying to identify human remains found on Long Island
Woman saves 4 lives with living kidney donation
Betty White says she's celebrating 99th birthday in quarantine
Blood drive at Newark airport also tests for COVID antibodies
More TOP STORIES News