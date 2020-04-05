coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC schools Chancellor tells teachers to stop using Zoom

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Concerns over security have led New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza to order teachers to stop using Zoom for remote learning.

The NYC Department of Education wants schools to move away from using Zoom as soon as possible and is instead reinforcing secure programs such as Microsoft Teams.

Education officials reinforce that Microsoft Teams can perform the same tasks as Zoom.

"There are many new components to remote learning, and we are making real-time decisions in the best interest of our staff and student. We will support staff and students in transitioning to different platforms such as Microsoft Teams that have the same capabilities with appropriate security measures in place," the DOE wrote.

Before remote learning began, the DOE set up Microsoft accounts for all students.

Students will be able to use their student account credentials.

The DOE has been training schools on Microsoft Teams for several weeks and will hold another training session on Monday.

