coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYPD announces death of another officer due to COVID-19 as nearly 7,000 members call out sick

(NYPD)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD announced the death of another officer on Monday due to coronavirus as more officers called out sick.

Auxiliary Police Officer Ramon Roman, who was assigned to the 72nd Precinct, died on Sunday.

Roman became a member of the NYPD on March 29, 2010.

The NYPD said 6,974 uniformed members were out sick on Monday, or about 19.3% of the uniformed workforce. It represents an increase from the last few days.

Officials say 1,935 officers and 293 civilians have tested positive.

