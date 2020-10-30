On Call with Dr. Jen: Advice from ABC's chief medical correspondent

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10433051" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What are the risks for pregnant women when it comes to COVID-19? What about the vaccine? Is it safe if you're pregnant or thinking of getting pregnant? Dr. Jen Ashton has the answers.

Accurate and dependable medical news has never been more important. ABC7 is proud to team up with Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent, to produce the streaming series "On Call with Dr. Jen."

What are the risks for pregnant women when it comes to COVID-19? What about the vaccine? Is it safe if you're pregnant or thinking of getting pregnant? Dr. Jen Ashton has the answers.

Dr. Jen shows you how to think like a doctor during the "New Normal" we are living through amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 variants are an increasing threat: Dr. Jen has what you need to know.

The COVID-19 vaccines: Dr. Jen offers a primer

Traveling for the holidays? Watch this episode of "On Call with Dr. Jen" before hitting the road.

Dr. Jen has the facts on the COVID-19 vaccines.

FDA chief explains how the agency was reviewing the COVID vaccines.

Dr. Jen helps you manage your mental health amid the pandemic.

COVID-19 long haulers, Part 2: "On Call with Dr. Jen" shares the stories of those suffering from long-term health problems after seemingly recovering from COVID-19.

COVID-19 long haulers, Part 1: They "beat" COVID-19 yet they continue to suffer from maladies related to their sickness months later, with no end to their suffering in sight.

ABC chief medical correspondent doctor Jennifer Ashton looks at our winter health forecast.