Watch it on abc7NY.com: BREAST CANCER: NEW VISION & NEW HOPE

The Special features a game changer, in that the FDA has for the first time now approved the use of Immunotherapy in breast cancer. Given in combination with chemotherapy to patients newly diagnosed with metastatic triple negative breast cancer it is having amazing results. The FDA is also, for the first time in 20 years, proposing a change to their regulations on Mammography. If it passes, all mammogram providers will be required to inform women if they have dense breasts. A young survivor speaks to her resulting advocacy for surveillance to include both Mammograms and Sonograms.
We feature a transgender woman who bravely speaks out on textured implants that caused her cancer and the need for surveillance in her community which is generally suffering from loss of access to health care. New ways of hiding and forgetting the scars of surgery are also explored. A young patient who chose double mastectomies talks about what it means to survivors when they look in a mirror and see the "self" they recognize, prior to their diagnosis and treatment.
Researchers are working on revolutionary new ways for optical tools to provide visual access to cancer that has never been seen before. It will help Doctors to avoid repeated surgeries that are way too common because they're needed to achieve the goal of clean margins. Visual tools are also being explored to see cancer on the molecular level, way before one would spot it on an MRI or Mammogram. All this is in a quest to improve treatment options and the excitement in the scientific & clinical community is palpable.
The special also addresses the sad reality of disparities in our communities that lead to different outcomes based on one's race, genetics, income and access to care. Making this a top priority would greatly enhance our mortality statistics when it comes to African American women and breast cancer.
Experts featured include doctors and researchers from NewYork-Presbyterian & Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Mount Sinai Health System, Atlantic Health System at Overlook Medical Center, Montefiore Health System, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, NYU School of Medicine & Murray Hill Radiology.
This annual special is part of WABC-TV's continuing commitment to the American Cancer Society's Making Strides against Breast Cancer campaign. Previous Specials in the series have won seven Emmy Awards & three National Gracie Allen Awards.
RESOURCES SEEN ON OUR HALF HOUR SPECIAL:
American Cancer Society
Cancer.org
800-227-2345
For Info on walks & to donate:
MakingStridesWalk.org
NewYork-Presbyterian
nyp.org/cancer
NewYork-Presbyterian David H. Koch Center
Breast Imaging: 212-746-6000
Breast Center: 646-962-2330
NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia Univ. Irving Medical Center
Breast Oncology: 212-305-5098
Breast Surgery: 212-305-9676
Murray Hill Radiology
radnet.com/murray-hill-radiology/
212-686-4440
Mount Sinai Health System
MountSinai.org
212-241-6500
Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at Mount Sinai (CTMS)
mountsinai.org/patient-care/service-areas/center-for-transgender-medicine-and-surgery/our-team
275 Seventh Avenue
New York, New York 10011
212-604-1730
CTMSInfo@mountsinai.org
NYS Affordable Health Care
NYstateofHealth.ny.gov
855-355-5777
Overlook Medical Center, NJ
AtlanticHealth.org/Overlook
800-247-9580
Atlantic Medical Group, NJ
AtlanticMedicalGroupNJ.org
Montefiore Health System
Montefiore.org/cancer
718-862-8840
Albert Einstein Cancer Center
Einstein.yu.edu/centers/cancer
718-430-2302
NYU School of Medicine
Med.NYU.edu/education
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Breast Center: 718.780.3022
Breast Imaging: 718.780.5209
People Living with Cancer
Patient Info., American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
plwc.org
SHARE
ShareCancerSupport.org
844-ASK-SHARE (275-7427)
212-382-2111