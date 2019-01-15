HEALTH & FITNESS

Poor sleep linked to dangerous plaque buildup in arteries

A study found poor sleep can contribute to plaque buildup.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
There is new evidence that not getting enough sleep may lead to dangerous plaque buildup in your arteries.

Researchers at Tufts University studied nearly 4,000 Spanish men and women and found that those who got less than six hours of sleep were 27 percent more likely to have plaque buildup.

Waking up more frequently during the night made things worse.

Plaque can put people at risk for heart problems, Alzheimer's disease, dementia and other health conditions.

The study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

