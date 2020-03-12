Princess Cruises suspends global ship operations for 60 days amid coronavirus spread

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Princess Cruises is suspending global ship operations following two coronavirus-related quarantines where hundreds of passengers were sickened and some died.The cruise line, owned by Carnival, announced Thursday that it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months. They anticipate the suspension to end May 10.Thousands of passengers were trapped aboard the Grand Princess after 21 were confirmed to be infected with the new virus. The ship sat idle off the California coast for days before dozens disembarked and headed to quarantines at military bases or their home countries.Another Princess ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan, last month because of the virus. Ultimately, about 700 of the 3,700 people aboard became infected in what experts pronounced a public health failure, with the vessel essentially becoming a floating germ factory.This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.