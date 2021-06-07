coronavirus new york

Reversal sparks confusion over school mask mandate in New York

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Confusion over mask mandate in NY schools

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the weather warms up, New York parents and kids are showing up to school today wondering if masks are still necessary for vaccinated children.

That's after some confusing statements from Governor Andrew Cuomo just before the weekend.

The New York State Health Department is now walking back its suggestion that vaccinated children would be able to take of their masks, even inside school.

The governor announced on Friday would be possible by today, but over the weekend the state reversed that, because they've not yet received an okay from the CDC.

EMBED More News Videos

On Sunday, the Department of Education sent a letter to school administrators informing them that while they have not heard back from the CDC, mask requirements will remain.



Educators and officials expressed concerns over the reversal.

"If a case of COVID-19 comes into a classroom and children are unmasked, you're going to be talking about again large-scale contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine," Superintendent of White Plains Public Schools, Joseph L. Ricca, said. "Many parents, of course, were already tentative about sending their children back to school."

"We need clarification immediately," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in a statement. "This decision must be put in the hands of the educators and parents who know their children and particular circumstances best."

Teachers' unions urged schools to connect with educators and parents to make the best decision on masks for their school communities.

Whatever the state ends up doing, New York City schools are not dropping the mask mandate in the classroom.

Meantime, Dr. Anthony Fauci and First Lady Jill Biden are in town in a push for everyone to get vaccinated.

They are appearing Monday on Live! With Kelly and Ryan on channel 7.

On Sunday, the pair visited a vaccination center at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, where children as young as 12 were getting shots.

Dr. Fauci has yet address some emails from early 2020 which seem to contradict guidelines he had been giving publicly at the time.

ALSO READ: Critically acclaimed 'Immersive Van Gogh' opening in NYC this month
EMBED More News Videos

Immersive Van Gogh, an immersive art installation that has already toured in Toronto, Chicago and San Francisco, is set to officially open in New York City on June 10.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




Mask guidance in the Tri-State area
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcdcmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicschool safetycoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoschools
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
NY school mask mandate remains in place as officials seek more guidance
Jill Biden, Dr. Fauci visit vaccination site at Harlem church
COVID Updates: Cuomo announces new record-low COVID positivity in NY
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
1 person wounded in apparent police-involved shooting in NJ
NYC mayor plans Mega-Concert in Central Park to celebrate reopening
AccuWeather: Humid and muggy to start the week
12-year-old shot in Bronx, suspect caught on camera
How to navigate the worst car shortage in generations
Jeff Bezos going into space on July 20
Show More
Man wanted in attempted rape on East Side in broad daylight
The meaning behind Harry, Meghan's daughter Lilibet's name
Jill Biden, Anthony Fauci on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' amid vaccine push
Video released of suspect after 10-year-old shot and killed
2 injured after hit-and-run driver crashes into pedicab in Midtown
More TOP STORIES News