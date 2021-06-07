Reversal sparks confusion over school mask mandate in New York

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10754999" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On Sunday, the Department of Education sent a letter to school administrators informing them that while they have not heard back from the CDC, mask requirements will remain.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10734828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Immersive Van Gogh, an immersive art installation that has already toured in Toronto, Chicago and San Francisco, is set to officially open in New York City on June 10.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the weather warms up, New York parents and kids are showing up to school today wondering if masks are still necessary for vaccinated children.That's after some confusing statements from Governor Andrew Cuomo just before the weekend.The New York State Health Department is now walking back its suggestion that vaccinated children would be able to take of their masks, even inside school.The governor announced on Friday would be possible by today, but over the weekend the state reversed that, because they've not yet received an okay from the CDC.Educators and officials expressed concerns over the reversal."If a case of COVID-19 comes into a classroom and children are unmasked, you're going to be talking about again large-scale contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine," Superintendent of White Plains Public Schools, Joseph L. Ricca, said. "Many parents, of course, were already tentative about sending their children back to school.""We need clarification immediately," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran in a statement. "This decision must be put in the hands of the educators and parents who know their children and particular circumstances best."Teachers' unions urged schools to connect with educators and parents to make the best decision on masks for their school communities.Whatever the state ends up doing, New York City schools are not dropping the mask mandate in the classroom.Meantime, Dr. Anthony Fauci and First Lady Jill Biden are in town in a push for everyone to get vaccinated.They are appearing Monday on Live! With Kelly and Ryan on channel 7.On Sunday, the pair visited a vaccination center at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, where children as young as 12 were getting shots.Dr. Fauci has yet address some emails from early 2020 which seem to contradict guidelines he had been giving publicly at the time.