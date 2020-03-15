Coronavirus Update: School safety agent is NYPD's first case of COVID-19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A school safety agent in Queens is the NYPD's first positive case of COVID-19.The officer is assigned to the 102nd Precinct in Queens South and worked out of PS 306.Her husband previously tested positive on March 4, and she started showing symptoms and has been home sick.She was tested at a hospital in Queens on Saturday afternoon.The school is being cleaned this weekend and expected to be open Monday, pending confirmation from the health department.